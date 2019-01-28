Watch as Jet2 flight forced to abort landing at Manchester Airport in extreme winds

This dramatic footage shows the moment highly-skilled pilots abort landings at Manchester Airport due to the high-speed crosswinds.

The video shows several planes including a Jet2 flight attempting to come into land at the airport.

A tricky landed for the highly-trained pilot at Manchester Airport. PIC: Aviation Upclose

As the aircrafts descend towards the runway at Manchester Airport, the planes can be seen rocking from side to side due to the high-speed gales, before re-adjusting in the last few moments before touch-down.

They then climb higher in order to attempt the landings again.

The skilled and highly-trained pilots have to make a decision as they descend towards ground level and as this footage shows, some opt for heading back up and trying again.

READ MORE: Stunning photos show planes landing at Leeds Bradford Airport in wet and windy conditions

The 10 minute footage, captured by Aviation Upclose on January 27 at Manchester Airport, shows a Leeds-based Jet2 aircraft descending towards ground level at 3:44 minutes, rocking from side to side as the pilot battles with the torrid conditions.

The plane desceneds during a tricky landed for the highly-trained pilot at Manchester Airport. PIC: Aviation Upclose

As it get closer to the runway, the pilot then lifts the nose of the plane and it begins climbing once more.

READ MORE: Planes battle extreme winds at Leeds Bradford Airport - as weather warning continues

Aviation Upclose say of the video: "An extremely windy day for much of the UK, with winds exceeding 60mph in some places, MAN was subject to wind from the North West reaching peak gusts of 38 knots.

"The direction meant that aircraft landing on 23R were faced with a 90 crosswind and sometimes a tailwind.

"Some extremely bumpy approaches and landings with multiple aborted landings from a variety of aircraft."

The strong wind causes the plane to rock during the tricky landed for the highly-trained pilot at Manchester Airport. PIC: Aviation Upclose

Planes were captured at Leeds Bradford Airport during Storm Hector back in June 2018, landing in very difficult conditions. You can watch the video from that here.