Mohammed Umer Abid was behind the wheel of a powerful VW Golf when it collided with the Seat people carrier on the A58 in Oakwood on the evening of September, 20, 2020. The Seat, driven by Yousaf Razzaq, had pulled out at the junction with Hollins Park Mount.

Mr Razzaq died at the scene from “catastrophic injuries”, while his wife required surgery and continues to suffer from her injuries.

Abid, 24, was jailed for eight years at Leeds Crown Court this week following a three-day trial in February in which he denied any wrongdoing. He was unanimously found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. His barrister, Michael Greenhalgh, said that since his conviction, Abid now had remorse for what happened.

Abid was jailed for the horror smash on Easterly Road. (pic by WYP / Google Maps)

But Judge Robin Mairs told Abid: “You have said you are remorseful. I listened to your evidence when you blamed Mr Razzaq for this collision. You now blame the lawyers for taking the matter to trial and the anti-depressant medication you were taking.

“Whatever remorse you feel is for your own position and for yourself primarily. You had deliberately decided to drive at that speed. It’s clear the collision was caused by your speed and the awful catastrophic consequences were caused by your deliberate action in travelling at 80mph.”

The court heard that Abid, of Montagu Avenue, Roundhay, had been helping a friend by delivering a pizza to a hotel that evening. A worker at the hotel gave evidence at the trial saying she was shocked by the speed in which the white Golf drove away.

CCTV was also played to the court which showed the high speed in which Abid was travelling, almost 80mph on the 40mph road, prior to smashing into the Seat at around 10.35pm.

On top of his jail sentence, Abid was also banned from driving for eight years and must take an extended driving test.

Mr Razzaq died at the scene of the crash caused by Abid in his speeding VW Golf. (pics by WYP / Google Maps)

In a statement issued after the sentencing, Mr Razzaq’s family said: “Yousaf Razzaq was a loved son, grandson, brother and husband who was also the father of a young boy who was only 15-months-old when he passed.

“Whoever was blessed to have known Yousaf in their lives always recount his bubbly joyful personality and how he always had a beautiful infectious smile.

“He had a big heart and cared deeply for his many family members and friends.

“Yousaf had spent the last few years of his life working hard to establish a future for himself and his family. However, the tragic carelessness that took his life means that he has been unable to see this future play out.

“As his family have tried to pull together to raise the son he left behind, the pain of their loss is never far away.

“We carry a heavy guilt as we see his son hit milestones that his father would have loved to have seen the beauty of. As his son grows, he will need to come to terms with having the chance of knowing his father was taken off him.

