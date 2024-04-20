Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Call Lane venue Wire had been in the business for 18 years, a champion of underground electronic music from drum and bass to techno.

But the cost of living crisis and “immense pressure” on the nightclub industry had made the business unviable, its owners said on Friday, as they confirmed Wire will close on Sunday June 2.

I loved Wire as a student in Leeds - heading down the steep staircase to the underground venue, the excitement as the heart-thumping bass got louder was unmatched.

We must save Leeds' nightclub industry, Abbey Maclure writes, as Call Lane venue Wire announces its closure. Leeds has lost Club Mission, Pryzm and Mint Club in recent years (Photo by National World)

It was a real Leeds gem, hosting a wide range of DJs from homegrown talent to superstars in the industry.

When I moved to the city as a teenager close to a decade ago, we were spoilt for choice when it came to nightclubs in the city.

There was Mint Club on Harrison Street, the legendary Club Mission in Heaton’s Court and its sister venue Tunnel, to name just a handful of clubs that have sadly closed their doors.

Earlier this year, Pryzm nightclubs across the country shut down and staff were made redundant, including here in Leeds.

And now Wire is another heavyweight of the city’s nighttime sector to close its doors. Yes, consumer trends are changing - but the rate at which nightclubs are shutting up and down the country is a real cause for concern.

Without drastic action and better support from the Government, the nightlife industry in cities like Leeds could shrink up completely.