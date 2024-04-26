Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dr Paul Bell, the head at Horsforth School, was the first person to tend to the stricken 15-year-old on the afternoon of November 7 last year. Alfie died from catastrophic internal bleeding a short time later.

The attack happened at the junction of Church Lane and Church Road in Horsforth. A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is on trial for his murder. He admits killing Alfie, but denies murder claiming it was in self defence.

Giving evidence today on day five of the trial at Leeds Crown Court today,

Giving evidence today on day five of the trial at Leeds Crown Court today, Dr Bell told the court he had been outside of Horsforth School that afternoon, supervising the children leaving at the end of the day.

Alfie Lewis died after being stabbed in Horsforth. (pics by WYP / National World)

He said: “I looked down and saw what looked like a fight. Alfie was backing away. I saw the the other boy punching him in the chest. I started running. It was 50 metres away and I must have taken no more than seven or eight seconds.”

He said the other boy ran off and he saw Alfie “sink to his knees” but then get up. Dr Bell added: “He [Alfie] turned to face me. I was the first person to get to him. He said ‘I’ve been stabbed, I’ve been stabbed’.

“He was wearing a T-shirt and an oval of blood was appearing. I was trying to get him off the road. That’s when he just collapsed. He fell face first on to the pavement. I realised he seriously needed help. Thankfully somebody came along who was medically trained who took over. She was asking him questions to keep conscious. It was clear it was a very serious situation.”

Alfie was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary where he sadly died. The boy responsible was arrested around half an hour after the fatal stabbing. The 13-cm kitchen knife was recovered from the roadside.

Alfie was in the area at the time to meet his friends, the court previously heard. Dr Bell said that Alfie had still been a pupil at Horsforth School, but was not being educated at the main site due to his behaviour. The court heard that from year seven, his attendance and behaviour has deteriorated and at one point had accumulated more “behaviour points” than any of the other 1,400-plus pupils at the school.

But Dr Bell said: “Alfie had many positives. He was a good and loyal friend. If you had a good relationship with him, he was always polite and compliant.”