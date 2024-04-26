Alley Cats Chapel Allerton: Much-loved Leeds bar to reopen its kitchen with burgers and new waffles
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alley Cats in Chapel Allerton was taken over by North brewery in November, a month after it was forced to close due to rising costs.
The Harrogate Road venue was renowned for its famous loaded fries and mac ‘n’ cheese, but closed its kitchen in February. Now, North brewery has confirmed the bar has relaunched its food menu.
From tomorrow (Saturday April 27), Alley Cats will serve an expanded American-themed menu featuring its classics, with the addition of new items.
There will be burgers, kids meals, loaded fries and mac ‘n’ cheese, as well as a new waffles menu, topped with maple syrup and ice cream or fried chicken, crispy bacon and maple syrup.
Sign up today and get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter
To celebrate the new menu, the first 200 people through the door on Saturday April 27 will receive a burger on the house.
A spokesperson for North said: “It's their way of saying thank you for everyone’s patience whilst they navigated the unexpected closure of their kitchen.
“They can’t wait to welcome everyone back and promise an even more lively atmosphere as they get back in the kitchen. “
From May 3-6, Alley Cats will host a Bank Holiday Cookout, setting up a pop-up street food kitchen outside the bar on Harrogate Road.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.