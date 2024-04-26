Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alley Cats in Chapel Allerton was taken over by North brewery in November, a month after it was forced to close due to rising costs.

The Harrogate Road venue was renowned for its famous loaded fries and mac ‘n’ cheese, but closed its kitchen in February. Now, North brewery has confirmed the bar has relaunched its food menu.

Alley Cats on Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton, will reopen its kitchen this weekend (Photo by Tony Johnson)

From tomorrow (Saturday April 27), Alley Cats will serve an expanded American-themed menu featuring its classics, with the addition of new items.

There will be burgers, kids meals, loaded fries and mac ‘n’ cheese, as well as a new waffles menu, topped with maple syrup and ice cream or fried chicken, crispy bacon and maple syrup.

The Alley Cats Burger will return to the menu (Photo by Alley Cats)

To celebrate the new menu, the first 200 people through the door on Saturday April 27 will receive a burger on the house.

A spokesperson for North said: “It's their way of saying thank you for everyone’s patience whilst they navigated the unexpected closure of their kitchen.

“They can’t wait to welcome everyone back and promise an even more lively atmosphere as they get back in the kitchen. “