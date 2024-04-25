Wellness brand from North Yorkshire uses smart tech to create supplements aimed at GenZ

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pioneered by Mike Davies MBE, the former CEO of Principle Healthcare, Blue Planet has been created to manufacture and sell high quality supplements which are made on site in Skipton, Yorkshire. The supplements take the form of effervescent single shot vitamin and mineral blends, which are added to water.

Unlike many of the products on the market already, the products have been made to taste like cocktails and soft drinks loved by GenZ consumers, to ensure they taste great. They are also 100 per cent vegan friendly, making them ideal for those wanting to supplement a plant based diet.

A staggering 52 per cent of Gen Z are predicted to be meat free by 2025, but a recent study by the University of Nottingham has found that a vegan lifestyle - despite offering health benefits such as lowering saturated fat and cholesterol - could mean that consumers could miss out on some essential micro nutrients which are usually found in foods such as eggs, seafood, and dairy products.

Vitamin B12 is namechecked in the findings and is critical for a healthy lifestyle, as low levels of B12 can lead to fatigue and muscle weakness. NHS data also advises that vegans need to supplement their diet to ensure their intake of vitamin B12, as well as vitamin D, selenium, calcium and iron.

Blue Planet is the first supplement brand to market to utilise groundbreaking EfferShield® - a new patented technology in vitamin and mineral effervescents. This smart tech allows

effervescent manufacturing to a high quality with delicious flavours, and it also means the company can use a more eco-friendly approach to packaging options, with fully recyclable packaging and a commitment to zero waste.

Mike said: “We wanted to create a range of vitamin and mineral supplement blends that are convenient for busy lifestyles, easy to use, 100 per cent vegan, locally made and really help with genuine wellness concerns.

“The single use sachets are perfect for an on-the-go lifestyle and, unlike many other effervescent supplements, they really do taste great. It’s a win-win for anyone looking for a supplement brand to help meet health goals in 2024.”