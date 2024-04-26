Sandhurst Grove Harehills: Man stabbed in Leeds as police called to reports of fight
Police were called to reports of a fight on Sandhurst Grove, Harehills, shortly after 9.30pm last night (April 25).
A spokesperson for the force said: “One male sustained stab injures as a result of the incident and was taken to hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.”
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has relevant information has been urged to contact Leeds CID by calling 101 or reporting online via the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 1956 25/4.
Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.