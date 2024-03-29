Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There will be sunny spells, as well as a fair few cloudy days, according to the Met Office.

Today (March 29), people in Leeds can expect a fair amount of sunshine and showers, before it turns drier over the weekend. It will be a dry but chilly start, followed by some bright spells.

Forecasters have predicted exactly when people in Leeds can expect rain over the Easter weekend. Photo: Gary Longbottom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be more sun in the afternoon, with heavy scattered showers. Temperatures will remain near normal, with a maximum of 14°C.

Tonight, forecasters have predicted scattered heavy showers, which will clear quickly later in the evening for a mostly dry night with long clear spells, allowing a slight frost to develop.

The weekend will get off to a chilly start on Saturday, although it's expected to be a mostly dry day with periods of sun. However, the odd light shower is possible. The maximum temperature will be 14°C.

Sunday should be mostly dry, but rather cloudy. It will stay cloudy into Monday with breezes making it feel cold. Tuesday will be cloudy and breezy with heavy rain later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here's the full hour-by-hour forecast for the Easter weekend -

Today

7am - 6°C, Sunny

8am - 7°C, Sunny intervals

9am - 8°C, Overcast

10am - 8°C, Overcast

11 am - 9°C, Light rain

12pm - 10°C, Cloudy

1pm - 11°C, Heavy rain shower

2pm - 12°C, Sunny

3pm - 12°C, Light rain shower

4pm - 11°C, Light rain shower

5pm - 11°C, Heavy rain shower

6pm - 10°C, Heavy rain shower

7pm - 9°C, Heavy rain shower

8pm - 9°C, Party cloudy

9pm - 8°C, Partly cloudy

10pm - 8°C, Clear

11pm - 7°C, Clear

Saturday