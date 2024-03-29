Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour Easter weekend forecast as Met Office says exactly when it will rain
There will be sunny spells, as well as a fair few cloudy days, according to the Met Office.
Today (March 29), people in Leeds can expect a fair amount of sunshine and showers, before it turns drier over the weekend. It will be a dry but chilly start, followed by some bright spells.
There will be more sun in the afternoon, with heavy scattered showers. Temperatures will remain near normal, with a maximum of 14°C.
Tonight, forecasters have predicted scattered heavy showers, which will clear quickly later in the evening for a mostly dry night with long clear spells, allowing a slight frost to develop.
The weekend will get off to a chilly start on Saturday, although it's expected to be a mostly dry day with periods of sun. However, the odd light shower is possible. The maximum temperature will be 14°C.
Sunday should be mostly dry, but rather cloudy. It will stay cloudy into Monday with breezes making it feel cold. Tuesday will be cloudy and breezy with heavy rain later.
Here's the full hour-by-hour forecast for the Easter weekend -
Today
- 7am - 6°C, Sunny
- 8am - 7°C, Sunny intervals
- 9am - 8°C, Overcast
- 10am - 8°C, Overcast
- 11 am - 9°C, Light rain
- 12pm - 10°C, Cloudy
- 1pm - 11°C, Heavy rain shower
- 2pm - 12°C, Sunny
- 3pm - 12°C, Light rain shower
- 4pm - 11°C, Light rain shower
- 5pm - 11°C, Heavy rain shower
- 6pm - 10°C, Heavy rain shower
- 7pm - 9°C, Heavy rain shower
- 8pm - 9°C, Party cloudy
- 9pm - 8°C, Partly cloudy
- 10pm - 8°C, Clear
- 11pm - 7°C, Clear
Saturday
- 7am - 6 C, Sunny
- 8am - 7 C, Sunny intervals
- 9am - 8 C, Sunny intervals
- 10am - 9 C, Sunny intervals
- 11am - 11 C, Cloudy
