Works began on Thursday, January 4, which has seen the introduction of a one-way system running west to east along the length of Sovereign Street from Neville Street towards Swinegate.
Delivered as part of a package of cycling and walking improvements, in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, the proposals were initially met by widespread criticism from Yorkshire Evening Post readers.
Upgraded traffic lights, installed at the junction between Sovereign Street and Neville Street, are to be officially switched on tomorrow (Thursday, April 25).
YEP photographer James Hardisty headed along to capture these shots of the new route...
1. New Sovereign Street one-way system
Sovereign Street has become a permanent one-way following the successful completion of the works this month. Photo: James Hardisty
2. New Sovereign Street one-way system
Works began on Thursday, January 4, which has seen the introduction of a one-way system. Photo: James Hardisty
3. New Sovereign Street one-way system
Leeds City Council is delivering the works as part of a package of cycling and walking improvements. Photo: James Hardisty
4. New Sovereign Street one-way system
Coun Helen Hayden said: “These improvements will mark another positive step forward in our efforts to provide a better-connected city which is more easily accessible for people using more sustainable methods of transport." Photo: James Hardisty
5. New Sovereign Street one-way system
Access for businesses and residents has been maintained throughout the duration of the works. Photo: James Hardisty
6. New Sovereign Street one-way system
New traffic signals are set to be officially turned on along the route tomorrow (Thursday, April 25). Photo: James Hardisty
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.