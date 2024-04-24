13 pictures as Sovereign Street in Leeds becomes permanent one-way after cycle track installed

A key Leeds city route has become a permanent one-way after a new cycle track was installed.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 24th Apr 2024, 11:30 BST

Works began on Thursday, January 4, which has seen the introduction of a one-way system running west to east along the length of Sovereign Street from Neville Street towards Swinegate.

The scheme has allowed for the construction of a segregated two-way cycle track along the other side of Sovereign Street.

Delivered as part of a package of cycling and walking improvements, in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, the proposals were initially met by widespread criticism from Yorkshire Evening Post readers.

Upgraded traffic lights, installed at the junction between Sovereign Street and Neville Street, are to be officially switched on tomorrow (Thursday, April 25).

YEP photographer James Hardisty headed along to capture these shots of the new route...

Sovereign Street has become a permanent one-way following the successful completion of the works this month.

Leeds City Council is delivering the works as part of a package of cycling and walking improvements.

Coun Helen Hayden said: “These improvements will mark another positive step forward in our efforts to provide a better-connected city which is more easily accessible for people using more sustainable methods of transport."

Access for businesses and residents has been maintained throughout the duration of the works.

New traffic signals are set to be officially turned on along the route tomorrow (Thursday, April 25).

