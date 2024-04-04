Oliver Coppard announces re-election bid to continue the fight to level up South Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coppard’s re-election bid comes at a critical juncture as South Yorkshire seeks to recover from years of neglect and economic decline. Despite promises of levelling up from the central government, inequalities have deepened, leaving many communities behind the Labour Party says. As Mayor, Coppard has witnessed first-hand the impact of austerity measures and the urgent need for decisive action.

In his announcement, Coppard outlined key initiatives across various sectors, emphasising community engagement, transportation reform, healthcare improvements, economic growth, and environmental sustainability. His plan includes innovative approaches such as the establishment of a Community Confidence Board to prioritise community voices in tackling crime, the implementation of a clean energy strategy, and the creation of a Talent Identification Programme to invest in the next generation of South Yorkshire’s talent.

Reflecting on the challenges facing South Yorkshire, Coppard underscored the importance of addressing systemic inequalities that have left many residents without access to basic necessities and opportunities. He shared poignant anecdotes illustrating the human toll of neglect and inequality, highlighting the urgent need for change.

Oliver Coppard launches re-election campaign at Magtec

Coppard’s manifesto, titled "My Plan for South Yorkshire," represents a comprehensive roadmap for progress and renewal. If re-elected on May 2nd, Coppard pledges to implement these initiatives and work tirelessly to restore South Yorkshire’s status as a vibrant and prosperous region.

Speaking at Magtec, a prominent South Yorkshire advanced manufacturing company, Coppard expressed his commitment to championing the region's industries and harnessing its potential for innovation and growth. He emphasised the need for collaborative efforts and bold leadership to overcome challenges and build a brighter future for all South Yorkshire residents.

Oliver Coppard said: “I made the commitment to restore pride to this region because this is my home, where I was born and raised, and where I want to grow old. Because every single person who calls South Yorkshire their home deserves the opportunity to live a life of dignity, in which they can make the most of their talents, whatever they may be, so they can stay near and go far.

“That is the thread that is woven through this manifesto that I am proud to launch today; My Plan for South Yorkshire. Within this manifesto are ideas to bring that vision to life; a set of commitments that – if am re-elected on May 2nd – will tackle some of the most complex, long-standing problems we face as a region, so we can restore and renew that platform on which we all once stood, facing the future together.”