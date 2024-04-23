‘Outstanding’ Ofsted for Eden Boys’ Leadership Academy, Bradford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The whole school community is celebrating after inspectors, who visited on 27 and 28 February 2024, 43","classid":1073872969,"properties":[469775450,"eop",201340122,"1",134233614,"true",469778129,"eop",335572020,"1",469778324,"default paragraph font"]">praised the quality of teaching and learning and the unwavering commitment and support from leaders, teachers and support staff.

The report, published this week, recognises the school’s ‘inclusive and ambitious approach’, its successful personal development programme, the high standard of pupil behaviour and their attitudes to learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During their visit, Ofsted’s inspection team praised the ‘impressive’ curriculum and commented that ‘It is inclusive to all pupils. They achieve extremely well.’

Pupils celebrate their outstanding result

42","classid":1073872969,"properties":[469775450,"normaltextrun",201340122,"1",134233614,"true",469778129,"normaltextrun",335572020,"1",469778324,"default paragraph font"]">Commending pupils’ behaviour and attitudes, inspectors acknowledged ‘Pupils’ excellent behaviour and conduct throughout the school’ and noted that ‘They are happy, feel safe and are proud of their school.’

On the motivational and supportive culture of the school, the report states that ‘Pupils are ambitious for themselves and for what they can contribute to others. They understand that success in education can open doors. Staff nurture these aspirations.’

Inspectors concluded that ‘Staff are keen to make a difference to pupils’ and that ‘All pupils receive support to achieve qualifications that will help them in their next steps in education or training. This ambition is unwavering in providing opportunities for all pupils, regardless of their background.’

Other highlights of the report include:

‘Leaders have designed and implemented a curriculum with a strong academic core.’

‘Pupils learn a high-quality curriculum with great academic ambition.’

‘Pupils, including the most disadvantaged, achieve equally high standards across the curriculum.’

‘Pupils follow a programme of personal development that prepares them exceptionally well for life beyond school.’

‘Staff are incredibly proud to work at the school.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robina Naznine, Principal at Eden Boys’ Leadership Academy, Bradford, said:

“We are delighted to have achieved an ‘Outstanding’ rating in our first inspection. Since the school opened in September 2019, everyone has worked tirelessly on this journey of growth and I am reminded that - nurtured with waters of dedication, trust and faith - a small acorn will grow into a mighty oak.

“Our talented and committed team not only nurture ambition and academic excellence in our pupils, but also character development and service to communities, enabling them to become a source of positivity within school, the local community, the wider British society and as global citizens.

“This is a proud and humbling moment for the entire school community and we are grateful to our parents and carers for the trust they place in us, our vision and our values.”