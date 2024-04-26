Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All Stars Childcare, located on Coal Hill Lane, Farsley, was rated Inadequate overall in a new report published by Ofsted.

The nursery scored Inadequate in the categories of personal development and leadership and management, but Good for quality of education and behaviour and attitudes.

It was a second successive downgrade for the nursery, which was rated Requires Improvement in 2023 - having previously been rated Good since 2013.

Richard Christopher, Director of All Stars Childcare, said: “We are hugely disappointed with the grade Ofsted has given our wonderful nursery and do not feel it is at all justified nor reflects the extremely high standard of love, care and education our managers and staff provide our children.

“We have appealed the decision and are working very closely with Leeds City Council’s Early Years Improvement Team and we greatly value their support.”

The education watchdog downgraded the nursery over a failure to adhere to safeguarding and welfare requirements after they “followed their own safeguarding procedures.”

Inspectors said: “Practitioners across the nursery demonstrate a robust understanding of the signs of abuse. They know how to protect children from the risk of harm and are trained in other areas of safeguarding.

“They carefully assess risks within the environment. However, leaders have not taken appropriate action when there are allegations of a safeguarding nature.”

The report praised the nursery for action taken since the last inspection to devise and implement a “varied and balanced curriculum” while the behaviour of children was described as excellent with staff helping them to “manage their feelings through explanation and demonstrating positive actions.”

Inspectors said: “Children have lots of opportunities for mark making and practising their writing skills. Older children concentrate for considerable lengths of time, drawing and colouring. However, children's literacy skills are not further strengthened using books and regular storytelling.”

Staff at All Stars are described as having “formed strong bonds” with the children, while parents “value the range of skills children learn in the setting” - including self-care skills and independence.

Director Richard Christopher added: “We have an excellent reputation with our parents and in the community, and years of receiving ‘good’ grades from Ofsted; a grade we look forward to receiving again when we are re-inspected very soon.