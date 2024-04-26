Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The proposal for 371 flats at Buslingthorpe Lane raised fears over the loss of an important heritage site and the impact on nearby householders.

Buildings at Hilltop Works, a former leather tannery in the Buslingthorpe Conservation Area, will be demolished to make way for the scheme.

Option Two Development and Domus UK Ltd applied for planning permission to build apartment blocks of up to ten storeys.

The former industrial site on Buslingthorpe Lane which will be transformed into hundreds of new homes (Photo by Leeds City Council)

The scale of the project was set out in a slideshow to the council’s North and East plans panel, which received 27 objections to the plan.

People living on nearby Scott Hall Drive feared traffic problems on narrow Buslingthorpe Lane would be worsened by extra vehicles.

They were also worried the development would block light from their gardens and ruin the view from their homes, planning documents said.

One objection comment said: “On a morning and evening, the road is already congested with traffic towards both ends of the road and this scheme can only increase this.”

An artist's impression of the new homes (Photo by Chester Architects/Leeds City Council)

The developers said parts of a high stone wall along Buslingthorpe Lane and a former industrial chimney would be rebuilt to maintain the historic character of the site.

Part of Buslingthorpe Lane would be widened if the scheme goes ahead.

The objectors said: “Development makes a mockery of the Conservation Area status of Buslingthorpe.

“Hilltop Works is one of the last buildings of its kind in this area and hundreds of years of history will be lost if it is flattened.”

The report said historic buildings to be knocked down were the former Hilltop Works building itself, along with former cottages thought to be the birthplace of city’s leather tanning industry.

A planning report said the applicant had demonstrated that it was not viable to retain the buildings.

It said: “It is considered that the loss of the mill and cottages is outweighed by the benefits of bringing the site back into use.”

Plans panel members decided to defer and delegate the application to the council’s chief planning officer at a meeting on Thursday (April 25).