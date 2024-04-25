White Rose Station: Work on new Leeds train station remains on hold over cost concerns
The team behind the much-anticipated White Rose Railway Station, situated between Morley and Cottingley, announced a temporary pause in its construction last month.
It came in light of an unforeseen increase in project costs, prompting a thorough evaluation of future funding sources to ensure the project's successful completion.
Now a month on, the Yorkshire Evening Post understands that work remains paused with no restart date set for it to continue.
When asked for further comment, a West Yorkshire Combined Authority spokesperson, repeated: “We are investing £22 million into White Rose Rail Station.
“This scheme is a major priority for West Yorkshire. We are committed to working with partners to see it open as soon as possible.”
The new £26.5 million station, located on the TransPennine route to Manchester via Huddersfield, was originally scheduled to open in early 2024 but has been hit by repeated delays.
The new two-platform station will provide improved access to the adjacent White Rose office park, shopping centre and bus interchange.
WYCA, Network Rail, Munroe K and Spencer Group, all “remain committed” to finding a speedy solution to the present issues.
Speaking last month, David Aspin, CEO of White Rose Park operators Munroe K, said: "We firmly believe that taking this step now is in the best interest of ensuring the project's long-term success and sustainability.
"Our focus remains on delivering a state-of-the-art railway station that will serve as a cornerstone for economic development in south Leeds."
Installation of both station platforms, including canopies and construction of the lift / stair buildings have already taken place at the site.
Both link bridges have also been lifted into position, while works on the access road and finalisation of the station's footpath design were reported to have been underway prior to the halt in construction.
