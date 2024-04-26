15 pictures inside new all-weather sports facility at Cockburn School in Leeds named after Kyle Asquith

A Leeds school has named its new all-weather sports facility after a former pupil who died.

Cockburn School named the new facility in memory of Kyle Asquith, a former pupil who died from a brain haemorrhage in 2013.

His organs saved the lives of 5 people and since then, The Kyle Asquith Foundation has gone on to raise thousands of pounds for the NHS Blood and Transplant Trust.

Kyle’s parents, trustees of the charity, presented representatives from the Leeds NHS Blood and Transplant Trust a cheque for £1000 on behalf of the charity before they cut the ribbon to officially open the facility.

Mum, Tracey Asquith, said: "We are so grateful to the school for how much they all do in Kyle’s memory. The new facility provides a lovely legacy for our son who loved his sport.”

The new pitch (suitable for football and rugby) and triple tennis court/netball court will play a vital role in the outdoor sport provision for Cockburn School.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe attended the official opening and captured shots of the new facility...

