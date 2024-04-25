M62 eastbound closed near Leeds in early hours of the morning due to 'horses in the carriageway'

A motorway was closed near Leeds after horses escaped onto the carriageway.
By Charles Gray
Published 25th Apr 2024, 10:47 BST
The M62 eastbound was closed in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) between junctions 31 and 32.

National Highways have said that at around 1.45am they received a call about two horses who had been seen grazing near the hard shoulder of the M62 near Castleford.

A spokesperson said: “Animals loose on or near the carriageway can be a danger to themselves and to road users.

The M62 eastbound was closed in the early hours of Thursday morningThe M62 eastbound was closed in the early hours of Thursday morning
The M62 eastbound was closed in the early hours of Thursday morning

“The M62 eastbound was closed between junctions 31 (Normanton) and 32 (Glasshoughton) to ensure everyone remained safe while, together, police and National Highways traffic officers found the animals and managed to secure them before they were taken to a place of safety.

“The road was reopened at around 3.50am.”

