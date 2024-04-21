Leeds has a host of brilliant schools, with Ofsted inspectors rating 15 as Outstanding since the start of 2023 but which schools rank the best academically?
Well according to Government data for the academic year 2022/2023, these schools and colleges rank the best according to their percentage of pupils achieving AAB or higher in their A Level results - including at least two facilitating subjects.
Facilitating A levels are ones that are commonly needed for entry to leading universities. They are: biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics, further mathematics, geography, history, English literature and classical or modern languages.
So whether you are trying to choose the best sixth form for you or keen to know how your child's school ranks, here are the 17 best-performing Leeds sixth forms and colleges ranked by A Level results...
