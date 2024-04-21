The 17 best-performing Leeds sixth forms and colleges ranked by A Level results

These are the best schools and colleges in Leeds based on the highest A Level results.

Alex Grant
Published 21st Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

Leeds has a host of brilliant schools, with Ofsted inspectors rating 15 as Outstanding since the start of 2023 but which schools rank the best academically?

Well according to Government data for the academic year 2022/2023, these schools and colleges rank the best according to their percentage of pupils achieving AAB or higher in their A Level results - including at least two facilitating subjects.

Facilitating A levels are ones that are commonly needed for entry to leading universities. They are: biology, chemistry, physics, mathematics, further mathematics, geography, history, English literature and classical or modern languages.

So whether you are trying to choose the best sixth form for you or keen to know how your child's school ranks, here are the 17 best-performing Leeds sixth forms and colleges ranked by A Level results...

1. The Grammar School at Leeds

1. The Grammar School at Leeds

The Grammar School at Leeds, located in Harrogate Road, Alwoodley, has 38.5% of pupils achieving AAB or higher. Photo: James Hardisty

2. Horsforth School & Sixth Form

2. Horsforth School & Sixth Form

Horsforth School & Sixth Form, located in Lee Lane East, Horsforth, has 35.4% of pupils achieving AAB or higher. Photo: Google/Horsforth School

3. Garforth Academy

3. Garforth Academy

Garforth Academy, located in Lidgett Lane, Garforth, has 24.1% of pupils achieving AAB or higher. Photo: Google

4. Roundhay School

4. Roundhay School

Roundhay School, located in Old Park Road, Roundhay, has 23.4% of pupils achieving AAB or higher. Photo: Tony Johnson

5. St. Mary's Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy

5. St. Mary's Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy

St. Mary's Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy, located in Bradford Road, Menston, has 23.1% of pupils achieving AAB or higher. Photo: Google

6. Guiseley School

6. Guiseley School

Guiseley School, located in Fieldhead Road, Guiseley, has 22.2% of pupils achieving AAB or higher. Photo: Submit

