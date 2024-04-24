Allerton Bywater Primary School unveils Free Little Library to foster love of reading

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Free Little Library provides a platform for children to swap and share books freely, allowing them to explore new stories and authors while also contributing to the reading experiences of others. Situated conveniently before and after school, as well as during breaks and lunchtime, the library is easily accessible to students, ensuring ample opportunities for literary exploration.

Designed by the talented Christine Jopling, the Free Little Library is not just a functional addition but also a piece of artwork in itself. Adorned with vibrant depictions of local wildlife from areas such as St. Aidan's Nature Reserve, Owl Wood, and the Pit Plantation, the library adds a touch of natural beauty to the school grounds.

The library features two shelves catering to different age groups, with books for children aged 7 and under on the bottom shelf and books for ages 7 to 11 on the higher shelf. This arrangement ensures that readers of all ages can find something to pique their interest and expand their literary horizons.

Pupil reading ambassadors from Allerton Bywater Primary School

The headteacher, Mrs Sarah Scotland commented, “Our pupils often tell us how much they love to read, so it was an absolute pleasure to be able to commission this for them. We’d like to thank the Friends of Allerton Bywater, who supported us with funding this project. We are looking forward to some warmer weather so that we can enjoy reading a good book in one of our reading huts or perhaps under a tree in our forest area.”

Installed this week by Leeds Free Little Library, the initiative has already sparked excitement among students and community members alike. With its charming design and inclusive ethos, the Free Little Library at Allerton Bywater Primary School promises to be a beloved resource for years to come.