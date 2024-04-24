HSBC Morley: Plans for former bank branch on a Leeds town high street unveiled almost a year after closure
The bank on Queen Street was one of three in Leeds - along with branches in Horsforth and Ilkley - and 114 HSBC offices across the UK to close last year and shut its doors for the final time on August 22.
A new planning application submitted to Leeds City Council by Jennings Investments Ltd. outlines extensive plans for the now vacant space to be transformed into a commercial unit on the ground floor, as well as eight apartments on the ground and upper floors.
The Grade II listed building, which sits opposite Morley Town Hall, would see the front ground floor and basement turned into a new commercial unit while the rear ground floor along with the first, second and third floors would host one one-bedroom, six small two-bedroom and one large two-bedroom apartments.
The applicant writes in the plan’s Design and Access statement: “It is proposed that the existing commercial space will continue to use the original entrance on Queen street with a new Building Regulation compliant stair to access the basement.
“The remainder of the ground floor will be divided up to form two apartments with independent access from the side and rear.
“Access to the upper floors will utilise a second existing entrance facing Queen street which leads to an ornate original stair rising to the second floor.
“In order to access the upper floors of the existing extension it is proposed to form an opening on one of the landings to the main stair to enable a corridor to be formed enabling them to also benefit from gaining access from Queen street.”
The statement also points out that no public consultation has taken place since the outside of the building will remain visually unchanged.
Consultation is due to begin on Monday, May 6, with any comments on the plans to be submitted by Monday, May 20.
