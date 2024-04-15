Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Forecasters have warned that the gales could cause disruption in Leeds today (April 15) - and there is even a chance of thunder in the region.

It comes as a yellow weather warning was put in place, which means that “delays to road, rail air and ferry transport” are likely, with “some bus and train services affected” as “some short term loss of power [...] is possible”.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for wind in the region. Photo: Simon Hulme.

Throughout today, people in Leeds can expect an unsettled day with spells of heavy showers. It will feel cool and will be windy. In the morning, a band of heavy rain is expected to clear leaving the city with blustery showers and intermittent bright spells.

The showers will likely turning heavy at times with the odd rumble of thunder and a risk of hail. The maximum temperature will be 9°C.

Tonight, the showers will gradually fade during and it will become drier. There will be a minimum temperature of 5°C.

Tomorrow will begin with breezes before scattered showers break out in the afternoon. Then, from Wednesday it will be cold and breezy with occasional showers, before getting drier on Thursday.

Hour-by-hour weather forecast, April 15 -