29 glitzy photos from the Leeds Sports Awards 2024 ceremony held at Elland Road

Among those to be honoured as part of the event, organised by Sport Leeds and Leeds City Council, was Alford Gardner.

He is one of only two surviving passengers on the Empire Windrush and was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony last night (April 25).

The event also saw Eddie Gray MBE presented with the prestigious Sporting Pride of Leeds Award for his 60 years of service to Leeds United.

Here are 29 of the best pictures from the Leeds Sports Awards 2024 -

The annual Leeds Sports Awards was back for another year of celebrating the best of the city's sporting achievements.

Stacey Hubbard won the award for community coach.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan chats with disability sportsperson Hannah Cockcroft.

Community team/club winners The Hunslet Club celebrate their success.

Eddie Gray was presented with the prestigious Sporting Pride of Leeds Award for his 60 years of service to Leeds United.

Community coach winner Stacey Hubbard with her award.