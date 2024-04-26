29 glitzy photos from the Leeds Sports Awards 2024 ceremony held at Elland Road

The annual Leeds Sports Awards returned for another glitzy ceremony celebrating the best of the city’s sporting achievements.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 26th Apr 2024, 12:13 BST

Among those to be honoured as part of the event, organised by Sport Leeds and Leeds City Council, was Alford Gardner.

He is one of only two surviving passengers on the Empire Windrush and was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony last night (April 25).

The event also saw Eddie Gray MBE presented with the prestigious Sporting Pride of Leeds Award for his 60 years of service to Leeds United.

Here are 29 of the best pictures from the Leeds Sports Awards 2024 -

Leeds Sports Awards 2024

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Stacey Hubbard won the award for community coach.

Leeds Sports Awards 2024

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Jamie Jones-Buchanan chats with disability sportsperson Hannah Cockcroft.

Leeds Sports Awards 2024

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Community team/club winners The Hunslet Club celebrate their success.

Leeds Sports Awards 2024

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Eddie Gray was presented with the prestigious Sporting Pride of Leeds Award for his 60 years of service to Leeds United.

Leeds Sports Awards 2024

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Community coach winner Stacey Hubbard with her award.

Leeds Sports Awards 2024

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

