Police are looking for two men in relation to an assault in Leeds city centre.
Officers investigating an assault on Briggate earlier this year have released images of two men they would like to identify.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, March 3, and a 20-year-old man was taken to hospital after suffering minor injuries.

Police are hoping to identify two men in connection to an assault on Briggate in Leeds city centre in March. Picture by West Yorkshire PolicePolice are hoping to identify two men in connection to an assault on Briggate in Leeds city centre in March. Picture by West Yorkshire Police
Two men arrested in connection with the incident have been released under investigation.

West Yorkshire Police are asking anyone who can assist in identifying either or both of these men to contact the Leeds District CID on 101, or via the online LiveChat facilities quoting crime reference 13240118419.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online. 

