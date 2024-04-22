Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wetherby Leisure Centre on Lodge Lane was closed yesterday (Sunday) and today due to the issues.

The council-run facility has posted on its social media pages to say that there will be no classes of any kind and that it will provide an update tomorrow (Tuesday).

The news was shared by a ward councillor, who said it serves as a “timely reminder why we need a new leisure centre”.

Wetherby Leisure Centre has been closed for two days. Picture: Simon Hulme

A spokesperson for Leeds City Councils said: “Unfortunately Wetherby Leisure Centre has been forced to close today (Monday) due to a water leak. We are working with contractors to identify the source of the leak and make the necessary repairs so the centre can reopen as soon as possible.

“We will be keeping customers informed via our social media channels but would advise anyone with an existing booking to check directly with the centre before attending.

Calls for a new leisure centre in the north Leeds town have been have made for some years, though Leeds City Council said last month that they are some way off becoming a reality.

Plans to rebuild the leisure centre were first proposed as part of plans to rebuild Wetherby High School, one of the oldest in Leeds.

The rebuild is expected to cost around £25m, and given an original completion date of September 2024.

The spokesperson for added: “There are currently ongoing discussions with the DfE regarding any surplus land potentially being released from education use following the completion of the redevelopment of Wetherby High School.