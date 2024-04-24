Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened just after 2am on the southbound carriageway between Junction 48 (Boroughbridge) and Junction 47 (Allerton Park).

The A1(M) was closed following a serious collision

A lorry collided with an overhead bridge near the Allerton Waste Recovery site, and tragically, the driver, a 31-year-old man, died at the scene, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

The southbound carriageway was closed for several hours to allow emergency services to attend and investigate the scene. It remains partially closed as recovery work is carried out, with two lanes open from 4pm.

North Yorkshire Police are now urging anyone who saw the crash on the lorry prior to the incident to get in touch. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.