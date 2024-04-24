A1(M) crash: Tragedy as lorry driver dies after crashing into overhead bridge on busy road near Leeds
Police are investigating following a fatal crash on the early hours of today (April 24) on the A1(M) in Boroughbridge.
The incident happened just after 2am on the southbound carriageway between Junction 48 (Boroughbridge) and Junction 47 (Allerton Park).
A lorry collided with an overhead bridge near the Allerton Waste Recovery site, and tragically, the driver, a 31-year-old man, died at the scene, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
The southbound carriageway was closed for several hours to allow emergency services to attend and investigate the scene. It remains partially closed as recovery work is carried out, with two lanes open from 4pm.
North Yorkshire Police are now urging anyone who saw the crash on the lorry prior to the incident to get in touch. Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or phone North Yorkshire Police on 101 and speak to the Force Control Room quoting reference number 12240071188.
