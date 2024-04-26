Kirkstall Brewery announced its decision to to take on the lease of The Tetley, on Hunslet Road, on March 15.

The building was formerly home to Tetley Brewery, but became a prominent site for arts and culture in Leeds in recent years. The takeover comes after the art gallery announced its departure in September 2023.

Plans to transform the space into a “showcase of the very best brewing in Leeds” are now complete and the Tetley opened today (April 26) at noon.

Take a look inside the new Tetley, which will be featuring beers Kirkstall Brewery, Leeds Brewery, breweries in other regions and North too.

The Tetley has reopened today (April 26) at noon, following the takeover from Leeds-favourite Kirkstall Brewery.

Kirkstall Brewery, with headquarters on Kirkstall Road, unveiled plans on March 15 to take on the lease of The Tetley, on Hunslet Road.

The building was formerly home to the Tetley Brewery. In more recent years, it has been home to world-class exhibitions.

Kirkstall Brewery said they would be transforming The Tetley into a "showcase of the very best brewing in Leeds".

It features beers from other breweries in the region, as well as brands from Kirkstall Brewery and Leeds Brewery. It will also showcase brands from North, which the brand saved from the brink of administration earlier this year.