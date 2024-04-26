Kirkstall Brewery announced its decision to to take on the lease of The Tetley, on Hunslet Road, on March 15.
The building was formerly home to Tetley Brewery, but became a prominent site for arts and culture in Leeds in recent years. The takeover comes after the art gallery announced its departure in September 2023.
Plans to transform the space into a “showcase of the very best brewing in Leeds” are now complete and the Tetley opened today (April 26) at noon.
Take a look inside the new Tetley, which will be featuring beers Kirkstall Brewery, Leeds Brewery, breweries in other regions and North too.
