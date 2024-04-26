8 first look pictures inside the new Tetley in Leeds city centre following takeover from Kirkstall Brewery

A renowned building in Leeds is open once again, becoming a “landmark of beer culture” as a Leeds-favourite brewery completes takeover.

Geha Pandey
Published 26th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST

Kirkstall Brewery announced its decision to to take on the lease of The Tetley, on Hunslet Road, on March 15.

The building was formerly home to Tetley Brewery, but became a prominent site for arts and culture in Leeds in recent years. The takeover comes after the art gallery announced its departure in September 2023.

Plans to transform the space into a “showcase of the very best brewing in Leeds” are now complete and the Tetley opened today (April 26) at noon.

Take a look inside the new Tetley, which will be featuring beers Kirkstall Brewery, Leeds Brewery, breweries in other regions and North too.

The Tetley has reopened today (April 26) at noon, following the takeover from Leeds-favourite Kirkstall Brewery.

The Tetley

Photo: James Hardisty

Kirkstall Brewery, with headquarters on Kirkstall Road, unveiled plans on March 15 to take on the lease of The Tetley, on Hunslet Road.

The Tetley

Photo: National World

The building was formerly home to the Tetley Brewery. In more recent years, it has been home to world-class exhibitions.

The Tetley

Photo: National World

Kirkstall Brewery said they would be transforming The Tetley into a "showcase of the very best brewing in Leeds".

The Tetley

Photo: National World

It features beers from other breweries in the region, as well as brands from Kirkstall Brewery and Leeds Brewery. It will also showcase brands from North, which the brand saved from the brink of administration earlier this year.

The Tetley's

Photo: National World

Steve Holt, owner of Kirkstall Brewery, said: "The Tetley is really is the crown jewel of brewing history in Leeds, and we are deeply grateful for the opportunity to make it a landmark of Yorkshire beer culture once again."

The Tetley

Photo: National World

