Leeds' 11 coolest neighbourhoods to live in right now according to the Yorkshire Evening Post

Leeds is full of areas full of unique indie businesses and busy pubs.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 25th Apr 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 17:10 BST

Fancy a pint at a trendy bar, or a bite to eat at a new, independent restaurant that is taking food to new heights? Then Leeds has a suburb for you.

From popular markets in Chapel Allerton and Morley to trendy bars and restaurants in Oakwood and Meanwood, our city has more than enough unique neighbourhoods for professionals, students and families alike.

Join us as we explore what in our opinion are the 11 coolest areas in Leeds to live in right now:

1. Chapel Allerton

Chapel Allerton hosts a hugely popular urban market every month which now has more than 90 businesses on the waiting list. The neighbourhood arguably has Leeds' best independent shopping scene with everything from Armadillo toy shop and gift shops like Chirpy, Angels Too and Rebel and Rose. It also has one of the UK's top-rated yoga studios, Yoga Kula, and a new personal training gym, Groop, opening in June. Photo: Tony Johnson

2. Burley

This up-and-coming area is a popular choice with young professionals and university graduates, partly due to its affordable housing and house shares. Kirkstall Road is right on its doorstep with cool independent businesses such as Dave’s Pies and Ale, Kulture Coffee and Poco Sicilian Street Food. Burley is also the home of the award-winning Brudenell Social Club. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

3. Headingley

There's more to this student hotspot than the Otley Run. Headingley is becoming increasingly popular with young professionals and families alike. The area is also a hub of independent businesses such as the famous Get Baked and Residence Bar and Care. With Headingley Stadium right at your doorstep you'll never miss a cricket or rugby match. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

4. Cross Gates

Cross Gates is increasingly popular with families with a large number of affordable homes. Here is a wealth of independent businesses along Austhorpe Road, including restaurants such as Zorbas and La Cantina44. The Assembly bar is a family-owned gem and popular with our readers. Photo: National World

5. Morley

The market town is seeing a regeneration with lots of new openings - and even more on the way. Morley Bottoms is the town's independent heart with cool bars like Otto and the new Heist Bar and Grill which has taken over a former bank. You can also find cafes and shops like Cucina as well as Humble Lotus tattoo parlour. Photo: Tony Johnson

6. Meanwood

Meanwood was recently ranked amongst the coolest neighbourhoods in the UK by the Telegraph, and we agree. It is home to quirky bars like Terminus and Number 8, as well as some amazing restaurants like the sushi bar Hana Matsuri and Zucco Italian, which was named one of the best restaurants in the UK by the Good Food Guide. Meanwood Park is a true beauty spot. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

