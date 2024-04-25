Fancy a pint at a trendy bar, or a bite to eat at a new, independent restaurant that is taking food to new heights? Then Leeds has a suburb for you.
Join us as we explore what in our opinion are the 11 coolest areas in Leeds to live in right now:
1. Chapel Allerton
Chapel Allerton hosts a hugely popular urban market every month which now has more than 90 businesses on the waiting list. The neighbourhood arguably has Leeds' best independent shopping scene with everything from Armadillo toy shop and gift shops like Chirpy, Angels Too and Rebel and Rose.
It also has one of the UK's top-rated yoga studios, Yoga Kula, and a new personal training gym, Groop, opening in June. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Burley
This up-and-coming area is a popular choice with young professionals and university graduates, partly due to its affordable housing and house shares.
Kirkstall Road is right on its doorstep with cool independent businesses such as Dave’s Pies and Ale, Kulture Coffee and Poco Sicilian Street Food.
Burley is also the home of the award-winning Brudenell Social Club. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Headingley
There's more to this student hotspot than the Otley Run. Headingley is becoming increasingly popular with young professionals and families alike. The area is also a hub of independent businesses such as the famous Get Baked and Residence Bar and Care. With Headingley Stadium right at your doorstep you'll never miss a cricket or rugby match. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Cross Gates
Cross Gates is increasingly popular with families with a large number of affordable homes. Here is a wealth of independent businesses along Austhorpe Road, including restaurants such as Zorbas and La Cantina44. The Assembly bar is a family-owned gem and popular with our readers. Photo: National World
5. Morley
The market town is seeing a regeneration with lots of new openings - and even more on the way. Morley Bottoms is the town's independent heart with cool bars like Otto and the new Heist Bar and Grill which has taken over a former bank. You can also find cafes and shops like Cucina as well as Humble Lotus tattoo parlour. Photo: Tony Johnson
6. Meanwood
Meanwood was recently ranked amongst the coolest neighbourhoods in the UK by the Telegraph, and we agree. It is home to quirky bars like Terminus and Number 8, as well as some amazing restaurants like the sushi bar Hana Matsuri and Zucco Italian, which was named one of the best restaurants in the UK by the Good Food Guide.
Meanwood Park is a true beauty spot. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.