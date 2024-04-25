Meanwood: Leeds neighbourhood ranked one of the coolest in the UK by The Telegraph
When The Telegraph this week released their list of Britain’s coolest neighbourhoods, Meanwood landed in the top 10.
Beating Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter to claim the ninth spot, the North Leeds neighbourhood was described as “one of the city’s most creative neighbourhoods and also one of its leafiest”.
As well as an abundance of bars, bakeries and restaurants, it’s also the home of the Meanwood Valley Trial, a seven-mile “green artery that connects to a hopping little high street splashed with wall murals, painted telecoms boxes”.
Further complimenting the area, The Telegraph made sure to mention local treasures like Meanwood Brewery’s taproom, Terminus, with its fairy-lit terrace in an old warehouse courtyard, as well as the nearby Alfred and Number 8.
It added: “Across the road, the jazzy Meanwood Tavern serves food from Pizza Loco.
“Endearingly old-fashioned Marcels Cafe is a favourite spot for a wallet-friendly hangover fry-up, and Zuccos is the classy neighbourhood Italian that everybody wants on their doorstep.
“Ready to splurge? Book the Michelin-recommended Japanese omakase menu at tiny Hana Matsuri.”
The 15 coolest neighbourhoods in the UK according to The Telegraph:
- Walthamstow, London
- Ancoates, London
- Finnieston, Glasgow
- Kelham Island, Sheffield
- Cathedral Quarter, Belfast
- Baltic Triangle, Liverpool
- Stockbridge, Edinburgh
- Ouseburn, Newcastle
- Meanwood, Leeds
- Jewellery Quarter, Birmingham
- North Laine, Brighton
- Pontcanna, Cardiff
- Wapping Wharf, Bristol
- East Oxford
- Walcot, Bath
