Woman told police that her Wakefield ex watched child abuse on the dark web

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were tipped off in June 2022 and went to the home of Matthew Pilgrim in the Lupset area of Wakefield to seize his mobile phones. They were analysed and 43 images were found. They included 11 category A images - the most serious type - along with 16 category B and 16 category C.

The children depicted in the abuse images were aged between three and 12, Leeds Crown Court heard. Pilgrim, 27, had also bookmarked child abuse websites he had found. Prosecutor Ella Embleton said he had used the dark web to “mask his identity”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pilgrim had been watching abuse online for up to five years, Leeds Crown Court was told. (pic by National World)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He attended Normanton Police Station for an interview where he confessed to his offending and said he had been searching for abuse images online for several years. Pilgrim, now of Lees Hall Road, Thornhill, Dewsbury, later admitted three counts of making indecent images.

He was not represented in court by a barrister, but told the judge that he “wants to get get help” and had tried to get help from Safer Lives, the sexual offending programme, but had “funding issues” when paying for the course.

Judge Simon Phillips KC told him: “You were candid with the police. You have been watching for some four to five years. You clearly have a persistent, long-standing and criminal interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was evidence that you used the dark web in order to mask your own identity. You have acknowledged you have a sexual interest in children. These are real children and the stark reality is that the children have been abused horrifically to perpetuate the illegal trade.”

He conceded that Pilgrim had “shame, remorse, regret and guilt” over his offending. He added: “You are disgusted at yourself. You have been getting help to address this interest in child abuse. You are keen to receive help in the future.”