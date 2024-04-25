Proper Nutty Leeds: Peanut butter company sails boat along River Aire to thank Asda for stocking its spreads

A peanut butter company is sailing a boat in Leeds to thank a major supermarket chain for stocking its products.
Geha Pandey
Published 25th Apr 2024, 17:00 BST
Proper Nutty, an artisan peanut butter company founded in 2012, hired a boat to sail the River Aire today (April 25). 

This is the second time Proper Nutty has sailed a boat to spread the word about its peanut butter. 

In 2022, the company used it in a bid to convince Asda to stock its products after owner Simon Greenwood-Haigh saw traditional methods weren’t working. 

Chris Crosby, of Proper Nutty, said: “It was quite a long time trying to get their attention, we tried a few different things. And this was the thing which got their attention.”

Proper Nutty sailed on the River Aire past Asda House on a canal boat today (April 25) to celebrate the supermarket giant stocking three products in its Yorkshire stores. Photo: Tony Johnson Proper Nutty sailed on the River Aire past Asda House on a canal boat today (April 25) to celebrate the supermarket giant stocking three products in its Yorkshire stores. Photo: Tony Johnson
Proper Nutty sailed on the River Aire past Asda House on a canal boat today (April 25) to celebrate the supermarket giant stocking three products in its Yorkshire stores. Photo: Tony Johnson

Stores across Yorkshire are now stocking three Proper Nutty products, including jars of slightly salted and dark roasted peanut butter. 

The sail has now made a re-appearance as the company expresses its gratitude towards the British supermarket. Chris said seeing the products on the shelves has been “absolutely amazing”. 

He added: “The brand was born in Yorkshire and Asda is from Yorkshire - it’s where we wanted to be.” 

