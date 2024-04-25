Proper Nutty Leeds: Peanut butter company sails boat along River Aire to thank Asda for stocking its spreads
and live on Freeview channel 276
Proper Nutty, an artisan peanut butter company founded in 2012, hired a boat to sail the River Aire today (April 25).
This is the second time Proper Nutty has sailed a boat to spread the word about its peanut butter.
In 2022, the company used it in a bid to convince Asda to stock its products after owner Simon Greenwood-Haigh saw traditional methods weren’t working.
Chris Crosby, of Proper Nutty, said: “It was quite a long time trying to get their attention, we tried a few different things. And this was the thing which got their attention.”
Sign up today and get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with the YEP’s free newsletter
Stores across Yorkshire are now stocking three Proper Nutty products, including jars of slightly salted and dark roasted peanut butter.
The sail has now made a re-appearance as the company expresses its gratitude towards the British supermarket. Chris said seeing the products on the shelves has been “absolutely amazing”.
He added: “The brand was born in Yorkshire and Asda is from Yorkshire - it’s where we wanted to be.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.