Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council’s Adult Social Care Plan report sets out measures to reduce health inequalities and support a growing elderly population.

Figures in the report show average life expectancy varies by more than a decade if inner-city areas like Burmantofts and Richmond Hill are compared to Adel and Wharfedale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rising poverty means 186,000 people in Leeds live in the ten per cent most deprived neighbourhoods nationally, an increase of 20,000 since 2015.

Figures in the report show average life expectancy varies by more than a decade. Picture: Simon Hulme

The report said: “Health inequalities have become worse in Leeds.

“Life expectancy varies across the city, from 72 for men and 74.3 for women in Burmantofts and Richmond Hill, to 83 for men and 88 for women in Adel and Wharfedale.”

The report said a third of the city’s population were over 50 and more than 15 per cent were aged over 65. It said: “By 2043, we expect to see a 51 per cent increase in people over 80.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 8,700 people in the city were estimated to be living with dementia and one in six is classed as disabled.

Under the Care Act 2014, local authorities have a duty to carry out a needs assessment to decide what care and support adults require.

The report said planned improvements between now and 2027 include a reduction in waiting times for people in need of assessments.

It is hoped an increase in the take-up of direct payments used to cover the cost of care will give people more control over the support they get.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council was also working with housing providers on an Accommodation Strategy to boost support for people when discharged from hospital.

The report said: “We recognise the importance of speaking to people about their experiences of adult social care and the impact of our involvement in their lives.