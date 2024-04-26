Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organised by Sport Leeds and Leeds City Council, the annual awards celebrate the sporting achievements of athletes, of all ages and levels, as well as coaches, administrators and volunteers across the city.

Alford Gardner, one of only two surviving passengers on the Empire Windrush, was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at last night’s ceremony, held at Elland Road.

The 98-year-old is the founder of the Caribbean Cricket Club in Leeds, the first such club in the country, and a club thriving today with a diverse membership and extensive community programme.

Eddie Gray MBE was presented with the prestigious Sporting Pride of Leeds Award for his 60 years of service to Leeds United.

Alford Gardner, Eddie Gray MBE and Beth Potter have been named as winners of the Leeds Sports Awards 2024 (Photos by National World/Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Amongst the current sporting heroes from across the city, Beth Potter was awarded the Sportsperson Award, with Hannah Cockroft OBE DL awarded the Disability Sportsperson Award. Both will be representing the city in this Summer’s Olympics and Paralympic.

The chairman of Sports Leeds, Rob Wadsworth, said: “‘It was fantastic to award and recognise the amazing successes and contributions that are made by the clubs, teams and people of Leeds.

“It was a very special evening that really highlighted the diversity and breadth of the sporting offer in Leeds, from the impact that is being made on the global stage from Olympians and Paralympians to our community champions who are actively improving people's lives on a daily basis.

“We were also delighted to celebrate Leeds United legend Eddie Gray and Alford Gardner, who have done so much for the city in their illustrious careers.”

Councillor Salma Arif, Executive Member for Adult Social Care, Public Health and Active Lifestyles, added: “Wow, what a brilliant evening of showcasing the City's sporting talent, from our amazing athletes to those in the background giving tireless amounts of time to ensuring members of the community are physically active.

“Alford Gardner receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the setup of the first Caribbean Cricket Club in Leeds - such a humbling story and a remarkable achievement. Congratulations to all finalists, you really do continue to make Leeds the best city in the UK.”

Here is the full list of 2024 Leeds Sports Awards winners

Athletes of the City

Young Sportsperson (sponsored by Breeze)

Winner: Jonas Rushworth

Highly Commended: Hollie Wilson, Kourosh Khodakhah

Young Disability Sportsperson (Sponsored by Breeze)

Winner: Oliver Porter

Highly Commended: Lucas Town

Sportsperson (Sponsored by Yorkshire Sport Foundation)

Winner: Beth Potter

Highly Commended: Lois Toulson, Tom Pidcock MBE

Disability Sportsperson (Sponsored by Yorkshire Sport Foundation)

Winner: Hannah Cockroft OBE DL

Highly Commended: Abbie Robinson, Kadeena Cox OBE

Beacons of the City

School Achievement (Sponsored by Zoggs)

Winner: Shakespeare Primary School

Highly Commended: Prince Henry’s Grammar School, The Gorse Academies Trust and Leeds Gorse Volleyball Club

Community Coach (Sponsored by Evans Homes)

Winner: Stacey Hubbard

Highly Commended: Fayme Travis, Mark Bramfitt, Mikey Wallis

Community Club/Team (Sponsored by Evans Homes)

Winner: The Hunslet Club

Highly Commended: Chapel Allerton Runners, Leeds Hyde Park FC, SCOT FC

Student Team/Club (Sponsored by Technogym)

Winner: Leeds Beckett Tennis Club

Highly Commended: LUUNC - University of Leeds Netball 1st Team

Student Sportsperson (Sponsored by Technogym)

Winner: Max Burgin

Highly Commended: Bronte Murgett

Champions of the City

Performance Coach (Sponsored by UK Coaching)

Winner: Paul Moseley

Highly Commended: Elaine Brown and Pete Makowski. Jacob Greenhalgh

Performance Club/Team (Sponsored by New Balance)

Winner: Leeds Gymnastics Club CIC

Highly Commended: Leeds Knights

Inspirational Community Champion/s (Sponsored by University of Leeds)

Winner: Rob Wilson

Highly Commended: Matthew Newby, Otley Zebras U14 Rugby Team

Outstanding Sports Volunteer (Sponsored by University of Leeds)

Winners: Geraldine Plant, Nadine Booker. Steve Boothroyd

Sporting Pride of Leeds (sponsored by first direct Arena)

Eddie Gray MBE

Lifetime Acheivement Award (Sponsored by Leeds City Council)