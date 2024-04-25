Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work has begun on the major expansion for Temple Moor High School and Sixth Form, in East Leeds, which will see improved facilities and provision for a much greater number of post-16 places.

In October 2023, the school secured £2.6 million in funding from the Department of Education’s Post-16 Capacity Fund , to enable construction of a new, extended sixth form block with a view to it opening for the 2024 intake of students.

The expansion will enable the school to offer students improved, high-quality facilities and resources, including seven additional classrooms and a new study area.

When the funding was approved last year, Principal at Temple Moor High School and Sixth Form, Mr Matt West said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this funding from the Department for Education to further develop and enhance our already successful sixth form provision.

“We believe in high academic standards and outcomes for all, supported by strong pastoral provision, and this funding is recognition of those standards and the existing strong provision we already offer.”

Plans include a dedicated sixth form entrance and reception, additional post-16 office space and a meeting room.

The expansion allows for a larger yearly intake of 175 students, welcomed from Temple Moor High School and other schools across Leeds, with a total sixth form capacity of 350, plus the introduction of new courses.

Temple Moor High is part of Red Kite Learning Trust, a multi-academy trust of 14 schools across North and West Yorkshire. Senior Leaders at Red Kite have been working closely with Mr West and his team to plan an expansion that will enhance the school’s post-16 provision.

Director of Estates for Red Kite , Sam Shuttleworth, said: "After months of meticulous planning and groundwork, witnessing the construction work commence is really exciting.

“This expansion reflects our commitment to providing not just classrooms, but environments that foster growth, innovation, and opportunity for every student.

“We're proud to embark on this journey alongside our partners, Lindum Group, and look forward to see the transformation this project will bring to our students and community."

Lindum Group was procured by Red Kite, through Pagabo’s Medium Works framework, to complete the construction, fit out, and groundwork which started a few weeks ago.