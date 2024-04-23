Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Located at the heart of the city centre, Trinity is Leeds’ premier shopping centre with hundreds of shops to browse and cuisines to taste and last year celebrated its 10th birthday.

Openings include at the highly popular Apple Store.

Openings include at the highly popular Apple Store.

Contract: Competitive Salary + OTE + Benefits + Incentives Rox are looking for a confident, fashion savvy, enthusiastic manager with a real passion to succeed. Ready to motivate, coach and support a team of professional sales advisors in luxury retail.

Contract: Full-Time, Part-Time, and Part-Time Temporary

As a Specialist, you’ll become highly skilled at uncovering customers’ needs, then following through with meaningful solutions. Not only are you the first person customers meet when they enter the store, but you’ll be the person who guides them — advising, selling, and even setting up their new products.

Contract: £12 per hour + Potential Bonus + Excellent Benefits