New job openings have become available at Trinity Leeds this week.
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 04:45 BST
Located at the heart of the city centre, Trinity is Leeds’ premier shopping centre with hundreds of shops to browse and cuisines to taste and last year celebrated its 10th birthday.

Openings include at the highly popular Apple Store.

ROX Leeds - Store Manager

Contract: Competitive Salary + OTE + Benefits + Incentives Rox are looking for a confident, fashion savvy, enthusiastic manager with a real passion to succeed. Ready to motivate, coach and support a team of professional sales advisors in luxury retail.

Apple Store - Specialist

Contract: Full-Time, Part-Time, and Part-Time Temporary

As a Specialist, you’ll become highly skilled at uncovering customers’ needs, then following through with meaningful solutions. Not only are you the first person customers meet when they enter the store, but you’ll be the person who guides them — advising, selling, and even setting up their new products.

Nespresso - Retail Sales Assistant

Contract: £12 per hour + Potential Bonus + Excellent Benefits

Nespresso are looking for a dedicated and driven Sales Assistant, to join their Nespresso boutique in Leeds. They are looking for a candidate who can demonstrate a strong understanding of the retail and competitive environment in which the Nespresso business operates.

