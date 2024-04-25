Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Go Local, on Green Lane, Yeadon, has applied to extend its premises licence, which currently allows alcohol sales until 11pm Monday-Saturday and 10.30pm on Sundays.

The application also seeks permission for late night refreshment until 5am.

A report to Leeds City Council’s licensing sub-committee said four letters of objection had been received on the grounds of potential public nuisance.

Some 39 template letters were also received, signed by customers supporting the application.

Among the objectors was the Charity of Hargill Walker, set up in 1923 to provide almshouses for people in need.

Trustees of the organisation were worried that late night drinkers may congregate in a car park owned by the charity, leading to littering and anti-social behaviour.

Their objection letter said: “The trustees have a legal obligation under their charitable status to protect the interest of their residents and provide them with a safe and secure area to live.”

Other objectors raised concerns over traffic problems and pointed out that many nearby householders were elderly.

The report said an agreement had been reached with West Yorkshire Police over licence conditions.

They include a hatch being used to serve customers between 11pm and 6am.

CCTV would be checked regularly and an incident register kept at the premises.

A police report said: “Regular checks are to be made of the outside area during the hours of darkness to discourage groups gathering and loitering outside the premises.

“During opening hours, the premises will be well illuminated to the satisfaction of West Yorkshire Police.”