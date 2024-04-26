Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It happened in Fairfield Terrace, Bramley, at about 1.40am today (Friday April 26).

West Yorkshire Police received a report that damage had been caused to a Mercedes car parked on the street.

Police were called to Fairfield Terrace in Bramley, where they found a Mercedes with fire damage (Stock photo by Google/National World)

Police officers and firefighters were sent out to the scene and fire damage was found on one side of the vehicle.

A police spokesperson said: “From initial enquiries, it is understood that shortly after 1.15am a suspect on a bike has approached and then been seen to light an object and throw it under the vehicle.