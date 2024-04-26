Fairfield Terrace Bramley: Police launch investigation after Mercedes damaged on Leeds street
It happened in Fairfield Terrace, Bramley, at about 1.40am today (Friday April 26).
West Yorkshire Police received a report that damage had been caused to a Mercedes car parked on the street.
Police officers and firefighters were sent out to the scene and fire damage was found on one side of the vehicle.
A police spokesperson said: “From initial enquiries, it is understood that shortly after 1.15am a suspect on a bike has approached and then been seen to light an object and throw it under the vehicle.
“If anyone has any information that could assist police enquiries into this incident, they are asked to contact Leeds District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240222128.”