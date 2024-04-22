Mel B spotted at her fiancé's Horsforth hair salon as she treats Leeds women to a free blow-dry
Melanie Brown MBE - also known as Scary Spice - spent Sunday afternoon washing hair and serving drinks at Rory James Salon in Horsforth, before the lucky ladies had their hair styled by Rory.
Mel - who had just arrived from London after attending Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party the previous evening - said she wanted to make the women “feel beautiful and glammed up”.
They had won a competition to meet Mel, have their hair styled and take home a signed paperback copy of Brutally Honest.
The expanded edition of Mel’s book, with three new chapters, was released last month. First published in 2018, the chief executive of Women’s Aid said Mel’s Sunday Times bestseller is helping the charity to save lives.
Mel told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It’s important that we get that message out there that abuse against women needs to stop. We need to educate ourselves and stand proud.”
The 48-year-old enjoyed a natter with the winners and their plus ones - who were all from Leeds. Now she’s back in her home city, we asked Mel what she had missed the most.
“I just love the fact I can now get my proper fish and chips and scraps,” she said.
“The people of Leeds know what I’m talking about!”
Watch the video above to see Mel at work and hear her talk about the importance of Brutally Honest.
