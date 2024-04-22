Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Melanie Brown MBE - also known as Scary Spice - spent Sunday afternoon washing hair and serving drinks at Rory James Salon in Horsforth, before the lucky ladies had their hair styled by Rory.

Mel - who had just arrived from London after attending Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party the previous evening - said she wanted to make the women “feel beautiful and glammed up”.

Mel B treated three lucky fans and their loved ones to complimentary hair treatments in Leeds (Photo by National World)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had won a competition to meet Mel, have their hair styled and take home a signed paperback copy of Brutally Honest.

The expanded edition of Mel’s book, with three new chapters, was released last month. First published in 2018, the chief executive of Women’s Aid said Mel’s Sunday Times bestseller is helping the charity to save lives.

Mel told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It’s important that we get that message out there that abuse against women needs to stop. We need to educate ourselves and stand proud.”

The winners enjoyed their meet-and-greet and hair treatment at Rory James Salon in Horsforth (Photo by National World)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 48-year-old enjoyed a natter with the winners and their plus ones - who were all from Leeds. Now she’s back in her home city, we asked Mel what she had missed the most.

“I just love the fact I can now get my proper fish and chips and scraps,” she said.

“The people of Leeds know what I’m talking about!”