The 13 Leeds buildings where asbestos has been removed over the last year

Law firm Irwin Mitchell, who support clients affected by exposure to asbestos, revealed that it had been removed from over 250 public buildings across 20 of the UK’s highest populated local authorities.

Leeds City Council oversaw the removal in over a dozen public building including Leeds Town Hall, Rothwell Leisure Centre and the Armley Mills museum.

Exposure can lead to some developing mesothelioma, an incurable cancer of the lining of the lungs or abdomen, or chronic and progressive lung diseases such as asbestosis.

Expert asbestos-related disease lawyers at Irwin Mitchell have cautiously welcomed the development. However, they are calling for more to be done to further eradicate the dangerous material.

Here is a list of the 13 buildings in Leeds where asbestos has been removed over the last year...

