The 13 Leeds buildings where asbestos has been removed over the last year

Asbestos was removed from more than a dozen Leeds public buildings in the past year.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 25th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

Law firm Irwin Mitchell, who support clients affected by exposure to asbestos, revealed that it had been removed from over 250 public buildings across 20 of the UK’s highest populated local authorities.

Leeds City Council oversaw the removal in over a dozen public building including Leeds Town Hall, Rothwell Leisure Centre and the Armley Mills museum.

Exposure can lead to some developing mesothelioma, an incurable cancer of the lining of the lungs or abdomen, or chronic and progressive lung diseases such as asbestosis.

Expert asbestos-related disease lawyers at Irwin Mitchell have cautiously welcomed the development. However, they are calling for more to be done to further eradicate the dangerous material.

Here is a list of the 13 buildings in Leeds where asbestos has been removed over the last year...

St Mathew’s Community Centre, located on St Matthew's Street, Holbeck, Leeds LS11 9NR.

1. St Mathew’s Community Centre

St Mathew’s Community Centre, located on St Matthew's Street, Holbeck, Leeds LS11 9NR. Photo: David Barnhardt/Google

Temple Newsam Estate, located on Temple Newsam Road, Leeds LS15 0AE.

2. Temple Newsam Estate

Temple Newsam Estate, located on Temple Newsam Road, Leeds LS15 0AE. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Firthfields Community Centre, located on Firthfields, Garforth, Leeds LS25 2HD.

3. Firthfields Community Centre

Firthfields Community Centre, located on Firthfields, Garforth, Leeds LS25 2HD. Photo: Firthfields Community Centre/Google

North Parade, located Otley, Leeds LS21.

4. North Parade

North Parade, located Otley, Leeds LS21. Photo: Google

Enterprise House, loated on St Paul's Street, Leeds LS1 2LE.

5. Enterprise House

Enterprise House, loated on St Paul's Street, Leeds LS1 2LE. Photo: Google

Denis Healey Community Centre, located on Foundry Mill Street, Seacroft, Leeds LS14 6RD.

6. Denis Healey Community Centre

Denis Healey Community Centre, located on Foundry Mill Street, Seacroft, Leeds LS14 6RD. Photo: Esk8 Jaimes/Google

