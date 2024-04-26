Fearnville Close Leeds: Police issue update on 'domestic-related incident' after two bodies found at house
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called to a property on Fearnville Close at around 2pm yesterday (April 25) to a report of a “concern for safety”. After entering the house, the bodies of two adults were found.
The bodies have not yet been formally identified but are understood to be a 63-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man.
The woman’s death is currently being treated as suspicious, and no one else is being sought in connection to the incident.
Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Sadly two people have lost their lives in what appears to be a domestic-related incident.
“We have extensive enquiries ongoing to understand the circumstances of what has taken place.
“We have specially-trained officers supporting family members as they try to come to terms with this extremely tragic incident. I would ask for their sakes for people to please avoid posting any potentially upsetting speculation about what has happened and those involved on social media.
“If anyone does have any information that could assist our ongoing investigation, I would ask them to please pass it on to my team.”
Information can be provided to the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240221209.