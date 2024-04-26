Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to a property on Fearnville Close at around 2pm yesterday (April 25) to a report of a “concern for safety”. After entering the house, the bodies of two adults were found.

The bodies have not yet been formally identified but are understood to be a 63-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have launched an investigation after two bodies were found at a house on Fearnville Close, Leeds, on April 25. Photo: Google.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman’s death is currently being treated as suspicious, and no one else is being sought in connection to the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Sadly two people have lost their lives in what appears to be a domestic-related incident.

“We have extensive enquiries ongoing to understand the circumstances of what has taken place.

“We have specially-trained officers supporting family members as they try to come to terms with this extremely tragic incident. I would ask for their sakes for people to please avoid posting any potentially upsetting speculation about what has happened and those involved on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If anyone does have any information that could assist our ongoing investigation, I would ask them to please pass it on to my team.”