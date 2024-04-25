Live

Leeds trains: Live updates as emergency incident blocks railway between Hebden Bridge and Halifax

Leeds train services have been cancelled and delayed due to an ongoing emergency incident.
Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 25th Apr 2024, 16:59 BST
The railway line is currently blocked between Hebden Bridge and Halifax as emergency services deal with the incident.

The closure is impacting trains to and from Leeds City Station, with services cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

British Transport Police have been contacted for more information.

Scroll down for live updates.

Live updates as Leeds trains cancelled and delayed due to emergency incident

17:14 BST

Replacement rail buses in place

Rail replacement buses are in place between Blackburn and Hebden Bridge and Hebden Bridge and Halifax in both directions calling at all stations.

Journey times will be extended by 1 hour.

17:02 BST

Transpennine Express ticket acceptance in place

Northern said: “Ticket acceptance is in place with Transpennine Express between Leeds and Manchester in both direction via Huddersfield.

“Ticket restrictions have been lifted during this disruption.”

17:01 BSTUpdated 17:02 BST

The full impact on Northern services

  • Leeds to Manchester Victoria services will be cancelled or heavily delayed in both directions.
  • Leeds to Chester services will run between Manchester Victoria and Chester in both directions.
  • Leeds to Wigan North Western services will run between Manchester Victoria and Wigan in both directions.
  • Leeds to Blackpool North services will be cancelled, heavily delayed or terminate at Leeds from York and terminate at Blackburn from Blackpool North.
  • Hull to Halifax services are not affected by this disruption.

First services affected: 15:12 Leeds to Manchester Victoria has terminated at Halifax.

17:01 BST

Leeds trains cancelled or delayed

Leeds trains that run through Hebden Bridge and Halifax are being cancelled or delayed.

One passenger told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I was sat on the 15.43 Leeds to Chester train (Northern) for about 20 minutes before the conductor told everyone to get off because of the incident. They said the next train to Chester will likely be cancelled too.”

Trains have been cancelled at Leeds Station - including this service to Chester (Photo by National World)
Trains have been cancelled at Leeds Station - including this service to Chester (Photo by National World)
16:59 BST

Emergency incident between Hebden Bridge and Halifax

We have contacted British Transport Police for more information on this breaking incident.

