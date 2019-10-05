Hurricane Lorenzo brings torrential rain - and UK set for snow in freezing winter

Hurricane Lorenzo has seen heavy rain and wind sweep across the UK on Friday and Saturday while temperatures plunge.

Western parts of the country are encountering wet and windy weather as the remnants of Hurricane Lorenzo move through the UK.

The Met Office said rain would accompany the windy weather, but said conditions would improve later in the day.

"Quite a windy day in south Wales and south-west England as the remnants of Storm Lorenzo move south-eastwards from Ireland, though by this stage a weak feature," Met Office meteorologist Bonnie Diamond said.

"Some rain and drizzle will accompany the wind in these parts, though it'll turn drier later in the day.

"It'll be brightest with some sunshine in northern Scotland, particularly the Northern Isles."

The storm front from Lorenzo caused more disruption as it passed across Ireland, however, with thousands of homes and businesses left without power.

The gusts downed trees and debris across the country overnight.

Met Eireann said strong westerly winds are to persist, with gusts of up to 65 km/hr.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain on Sunday.

Heavy downpours are forecast in the eastern and northern parts of England, as well as southern Scotland.

Snow and ice forecast

But it's the snow and ice which is set to cause the most concern. Long range forecasts reported in the Daily Mirror today state that the odds of a white Christmas have been slashed, with snow likely to hit most of the UK in what could be the coldest winter in decades.

Weather systems clashing over the Atlantic could bring volatile, cold and icy conditions with more snow.

The current Met Office forecast for Yorkshire:

Headline:

Cloud thickening today, with heavy rain overnight.

Today:

Any pockets of overnight fog quickly dissipating giving bright spells during the morning, but then clouding over with spots of patchy light rain in places. Rain becoming more persistent and heavier during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Tonight:

Cloudy with persistent rain tonight. This rain will be heavy at times, particularly later in the night. Winds increasing, especially on the coast. Minimum temperature 9 °C.

Sunday:

Heavy rain to start on Sunday, continuing through much of the morning. Rain becoming lighter during the afternoon then mostly dry by evening. Windy, especially on the coast. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Dry to start Monday, but further rain moving in for the afternoon. Becoming dry Monday night, then sunshine and heavy showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Often windy.