Leeds trains: Network Rail issues update after landslip closes railway line between Ilkley and Shipley
Services through Baildon have been suspended since February 9, and after repair work was paused due to complex issues on site, work that will allow trains between Ilkley and Bradford to resume is now well underway.
The volume of work required means that the line is expected to reopen at the end of June.
Northern has operated a rail replacement service since the beginning of the closure which will continue to connect passengers through the area.
Jason Hamilton, Route Director for Network Rail’s North & East route, said: “I want to thank passengers and the community for their ongoing patience, and can assure them that work is now well under way towards getting the line reopened as quickly and safely as possible.”
Passengers are advised to check their journey before travelling via National Rail Enquiries or Northern’s social media channels and website.
Last month, it was confirmed that two detached houses which have been deemed unsafe following the landslip will be demolished.
Engineers determined that both properties are structurally unsound and at risk of collapse, and they will be demolished to ensure the safety of passengers once the line re-opens in the summer.
