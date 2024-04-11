Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Services through Baildon have been suspended since February 9, and after repair work was paused due to complex issues on site, work that will allow trains between Ilkley and Bradford to resume is now well underway.

The volume of work required means that the line is expected to reopen at the end of June.

Services through Baildon have been suspended since February 9. Picture: Network Rail

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern has operated a rail replacement service since the beginning of the closure which will continue to connect passengers through the area.

Jason Hamilton, Route Director for Network Rail’s North & East route, said: “I want to thank passengers and the community for their ongoing patience, and can assure them that work is now well under way towards getting the line reopened as quickly and safely as possible.”

Passengers are advised to check their journey before travelling via National Rail Enquiries or Northern’s social media channels and website.

Last month, it was confirmed that two detached houses which have been deemed unsafe following the landslip will be demolished.