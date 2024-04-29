Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stanningley Bottom and Richardshaw Lane will be closed due to roadworks from Monday, April 29 to Friday, May 3, 7pm to midnight each night. Services 16, 16A, 72 and 91 will all face diversions from their regular routes.

Disruption will continue along Elland Road and Cemetery Road, Beeston due to M621 junction 2 & 2A improvement works until Saturday, May 18.

A host of bus services are set to be diverted this week. Picture: James Hardisty

Meanwhile Kirkgate & Harper Street in Leeds city centre will remain closed until Sunday, May 5 due to a collapsed building.

Bus services 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 16, 16A, 19, 19A, 40, 64, 74, 163, 444 and 446 will also continue to divert. While bus stops Cultural G 10908 & Cultural H 32252 are suspended. Nearest stops are on Boar Lane & Duncan Street.

In Wakefield, and the main strip along Westgate will be closed due to roadworks from Thursday, May 2 to Friday, May 3, 11pm to 5am each night.

Arriva and Team Pennine services unable to serve Westgate stops W4 and W5 for alighting and will divert via Mullberry Way, Wentworth Terrace and Marsh Way. Outbound journeys will be unaffected.