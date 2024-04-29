Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Historic 19th century Grade-II listed The Manor House on Walkergate in Otley closed its doors as a pub for the last time in June 2022, and has stood empty ever since.

It was purchased by Carleton Homes Development Ltd from the Thwaites Brewery in October 2023, which now hopes to transform the vacant building into two impressive homes set over three floors.

The Manor House in Otley is set to be transformed into two homes in plans are approved.

In the application, submitted to Leeds City Council on April 11, the applicant writes: “The building has not been lived in since and is not currently habitable due to neglect of the structure over several years.

“Extensive deterioration of the structure has resulted in a leaking roof, deterioration of the plasterwork to the ceilings and walls to the first-floor rooms, damp in the cellar, the property is Grade II listed and is in much need of repair and refurbishment.

“It is the intention of Carleton Homes Development Ltd to restore this mid terrace property back into use as habitable dwellings which were there prior to its use as a pub, and in keeping with the street scene in this residential area of Otley.”

The former pub was originally two houses to the south side of Walkergate, and to the rear of the property is a large area that used to be a beer garden accessible via a passageway beneath the first floor room above.

Outlining the plans for the two homes, Carleton Homes said House A, which is the eastern plot, will be a a three-bedroom home which keeps the existing fireplaces and staircase. It would be accessed from the side, through the double timber gates located underneath the existing passageway.

House B, the western plot, will be transformed into a four-bed property, also keeping its original fireplaces and staircase, which would be accessed directly from Walkergate.

Externally, the north façade would be kept in keeping with the Grade II listed building and other houses on the street, while the current pub signage will be removed.

Two separate gardens will be constructed in the south-facing yard, both featuring private patios and lawns.