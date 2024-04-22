Leeds bus timetables: All route diversions and cancellations as Cardigan Road and Kirkstall Hill shut
Leeds Universities Varsity Match takes place at Cardigan Road, Headingley on Wednesday, April 24 from 5.30pm to 9.30pm.
The event will require the closures of Cardigan Road from its junction with Kirkstall Lane to its junction with Bainbridge Road. Services 19, 19A and 56 will all divert.
Kirkstall Hill will be closed this week between 7pm and 6am each night until Thursday, April 25 due to roadworks. Services 49, 50 and 50A will divert.
Meanwhile Broadgate Walk, Horsforth will be closed due to gas works from Monday, April 22 to Monday, May 6. Service 31 will be diverting via Broadway and Alexandra Road.
Meadow Lane Slip Road, Leeds city centre and Middleton Road, Morley will remain closed this week due to ongoing roadworks.
Disruption will also continue along Elland Road and Cemetery Road, Beeston due to M621 junction 2 & 2A improvement works from Sunday, April 7 to Saturday, May 18.
In a welcome boost to city services, Mill Hill, Leeds city centre has reopened and closures in place for the Leeds Vaisakhi Parade on Saturday have now been lifted.
