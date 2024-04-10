Armley Gyratory: 5.5 mile diversions to continue as next stage of Leeds junction closure gets underway
Starting tonight, there will be two more night time closures along the Armley Gyratory southbound A643 as work continues on the new Gelderd Road footbridge.
Motorists are advised that there will be closures along the route from 8pm to 5.30am on Wednesday, April 10 and Thursday, April 11.
The Armley Gyratory approach to A58 Wellington Road southeast exit will be closed and Ingram Distributer A643 south bound will be closed, re-opening again outside of these hours.
Coun Helen Hayden said: "These bridge works represent transformative changes to the overhead footways for people walking and wheeling – making it easier to get across the gyratory, either going or away from the city centre.
"The works are also a bridge engineering challenge, as well as programme challenge to carry out, with the least disruption as possible. I look forward to seeing these new footway structures built and open in the summer."
The closures will allow for the completion of the new Gelderd Road footbridge - which once completed will include accessible ramps to better meet the needs of non-motorised users and people with disabilities.
All the new upgraded footbridges are designed to ensure they will need less maintenance work and inspection, over future decades.
Further diversions, including around the Gyratory footway, will remain in place until the summer 2024, while works take place on constructing the new bridges.
The work schedule and activities are weather dependant which could change or delay works taking place.
