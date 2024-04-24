The study by motor trade insurance experts One Sure Insurance, analysed Government data to determine how difficult it is for different areas of the UK to book a driving test whilst waiting times for test dates remain high.
Experts created an index based on the following factors: the number of provisional licence holders in the area for every 1,000 full licence holders, the number of test centres per 10,000 provisional licence holders in the area, the proportion of tests carried out per 1,000 provisional licence holders and the proportion of tests cancelled per 1,000 provisional licence holders.
These factors were then weighted accordingly to determine which areas provided the worst chances of securing a driving test date.
Unsurprisingly the study found that Greater London is overwhelmingly the hardest place in the UK to book a driving test, with locations taking eight spots in the ten most difficult areas.
So here are the 10 hardest places outside London to book a driving test and where Leeds ranks...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.