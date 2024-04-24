The study by motor trade insurance experts One Sure Insurance, analysed Government data to determine how difficult it is for different areas of the UK to book a driving test whilst waiting times for test dates remain high.

Experts created an index based on the following factors: the number of provisional licence holders in the area for every 1,000 full licence holders, the number of test centres per 10,000 provisional licence holders in the area, the proportion of tests carried out per 1,000 provisional licence holders and the proportion of tests cancelled per 1,000 provisional licence holders.

These factors were then weighted accordingly to determine which areas provided the worst chances of securing a driving test date.

Unsurprisingly the study found that Greater London is overwhelmingly the hardest place in the UK to book a driving test, with locations taking eight spots in the ten most difficult areas.

So here are the 10 hardest places outside London to book a driving test and where Leeds ranks...

1 . Liverpool - 22.94 Liverpool is the hardest place outside of London to secure a driving test date with a score index of 22.94.

2 . Warrington - 23.06 Warrington is the second hardest place outside of London to secure a driving test date with a score index of 23.06.

3 . Manchester - 27.98 Manchester is the third hardest place outside of London to secure a driving test date with a score index of 27.98.

4 . Hemel Hempstead - 28.07 Hemel Hempstead is the fourth hardest place outside of London to secure a driving test date with a score index of 28.07.

5 . Birmingham - 28.51 Birmingham is the fifth hardest place outside of London to secure a driving test date with a score index of 28.51.