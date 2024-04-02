11 pictures as Armley Gyratory to close with Leeds drivers warned of 5.5 mile diversions

Closures along a key junction in Leeds are set to be implemented from tonight.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 17:20 BST

Starting tonight, there will be three night time closures along the Armley Gyratory southbound A643.

Following the successful replacement of Gelderd Road footbridge in January, Leeds City Council are to carry out these final works during the Easter school holidays and require safe access to the site.

The Armley Gyratory approach to A58 Wellington Road southeast exit and Ingram Distributer A643 south bound will be closed, re-opening again outside of the designated working hours.

YEP photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe headed down to the junction earlier today as work prepares to get underway...

There will be three night time closures on the Armley Gyratory southbound A643.

The Armley Gyratory approach to A58 Wellington Road southeast exit and Ingram Distributer A643 south bound will be closed.

A 5.5 mile long diversion is set be implemented during the closure and co-ordinated across the city, alongside ongoing National Highways works on the M621.

All the new upgraded footbridges are designed to ensure they will need less maintenance work and inspection, over future decades.

The work schedule and activities are weather dependant which could change or delay works taking place.

Coun Helen Hayden said: "These bridges work represent transformative changes to the overhead footways for people walking and wheeling – making it easier to get across the gyratory."

