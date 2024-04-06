Kirkstall Road: Pedestrian rushed to hospital after crash on busy Leeds road as police issue appeal
A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after a crash in Leeds.
Police were called at approximately 7.27pm last night (April 5) to reports of a collision on Kirkstall Road, Leeds.
There was a collision between a white van and a pedestrian in the area.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended including ambulance and the road was closed.
“The female pedestrian was taken to hospital to be assessed and her injuries are not thought to be life threatening. The road was reopened at 10.03pm last night.”
