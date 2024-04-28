Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Named in honour of Leeds Rhinos rugby legend Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019, the circular marathon route will take in some of Leeds’s most scenic countryside and outer suburbs.

The Half Marathon will be taking place on the same day and will cover much of the same route.

In partnership with Leeds City Council, event organiser’s, Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, the UK’s the UK’s largest not-for-profit events company, are now advising runners, spectators, residents and visitors that a number of road closures and restrictions will be in place to ensure the safety of all those taking part.

The marathon race will start at 9am on Sunday, May 12 and the half marathon will follow shortly after at 10am.

A number of road and junction closures will be in place as well as the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders between 4am and 6.30pm on race day.

Road closures will begin at 4am around the start/finish line (St Michael’s Lane/Newport View). The closure around St Michael’s Lane will then re-open no later than 6.30pm.

Initial closures around Cardigan Road and Kirkstall Lane/North Lane will come into force from 6am and re-open at 5.30pm while the rest of the closures around Headingley and the city centre will come into force from 7.30am and will be re-opened for 11.30am.

Closures around Otley Road will come into force from 8am to 8.30am up to Lawnswood roundabout and will re-open for 4.45pm and then up to New Pool Bank Road for 4.20pm.

Closures around Eccup Lane and Arthington Road will come into force from 8.30am and be re-opened for 12.30pm.

The final closures on route around Pool and Otley including Otley Town Centre, Leeds Road, A660 Leeds Road and the A659 Pool Road will come into force for 9am and will be re-opened between and 3.15pm.

The event will also require a number of parking suspensions around the route including and not limited to: St Michael’s Lane, Cardigan Road, St Ann’s Lane, Wood Lane, Cattle Market Street Newport View, Beechwood Crescent, Kirkstall Lane, North Lane, Portland Crescent, Portland Gate, Grove Lane, Shaw Lane and Creskeld Lane from 4pm on Saturday, May 11 to 6.30pm on Sunday, May 12.

Full details of the road closures and other traffic restrictions can be found on the marathon’s website.