Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He later killed Alfie near to the junction of Church Lane and Church Road in Horsforth on November 7 last year, using a kitchen knife that had been painted black.

He admits delivering the fatal blow to Alfie, who died after being stabbed through the heart, but says he was in fear for his own safety following a number of previous altercations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, a photo was later found that depicted the boy - who cannot be named for legal reasons - posing with the superimposed knife in his hand. Giving evidence at Leeds Crown Court today, during cross examination by prosecutor Craig Hassall KC, he asked him: “It shows you have an interest in knives, doesn’t it?”

The boy replied: “No, it does not show that.” He claims he altered the photo to send to his brother because he “thought it was funny”. He said they had also previously painted the handle of the knife that was used to kill Alfie with his cousins during a barbecue, also “for a laugh”.

Alfie Lewis (pictured) died after being stabbed in the street in Horsforth. (pics by WYP / SWNS)

The boy denied it was all “part of a plan” to attack Alfie. He was questioned if he really was terrified of Alfie having not told anyone, including his friends, of his fears.

Earlier today, the boy said that he had been scared of Alfie, claiming to have been chased by him the week before. Saying he was scared when he went to school, he took that knife from the kitchen and placed it in the waistband of his trousers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that he saw Alfie later that day, saying he was walking towards him so he and took out the knife to “scare” him, and started swinging wildly at him when Alfie tried to grab his coat. He said he could not recall fatally stabbing him, before he fled the scene and dropped the knife.

Asked by defence counsel Nicholas Lumley KC why he pulled the knife out instead of running away immediately, he said: “I did not think I had any other choice but to pull out the knife. Everything happened so quickly. I was just trying to protect my own life.”

Alfie died from catastrophic internal bleeding not long after being stabbed. Several witnesses have given evidence during the trial already, which started a week ago, that said they did not see Alfie trying to attack the boy, but was “backing away” at the time.